A man who was captured on a TikTok video lurking near women’s legs at a Burbank bookstore was arrested on Friday.

The suspect’s name was not released, but Burbank Police confirmed the man believed to be responsible was located and arrested in Glendale.

“The incident was reported directly to the Burbank Police and has been under investigation,” police said. “The incident was captured on video and viewed as an invasion of privacy. Investigators are also aware of other potential victims.”

In a video posted to social media, the victim, 28-year-old Michaela Witter, was shopping at a Barnes & Noble on Aug. 7 when she noticed a strange man had been following her around.

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble. (Michaela Witter)

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble. (Michaela Witter)

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble. (Michaela Witter)

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble. (Michaela Witter)

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble. (Michaela Witter)

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble. (Michaela Witter)

“It felt like anywhere I moved, he kept following me,” she recalled. “So I recorded just in case he was trying to say anything or do anything to me, but I definitely did not expect him to do this.”

In the video, the man is seen crouching down low and getting extremely close to Witter’s legs. He is later seen doing the same thing to another woman browsing nearby.

“I was so freaked out,” she said. “He was literally under me, so freaking close to me, so I decided to tell the front desk.”

Witter turned around and confronted the man, asking him what he was doing. He claimed he was tying his shoes.

“Which he wasn’t,” Witter said. “He was pretending to. His shoes were tied.”

After posting the video to TikTok, Witter said, “A lot of women were very sympathetic because they have experienced this harassment from men and stalking.”

She still doesn’t know what the suspect was trying to do. She didn’t see a cell phone in his hand at the time either.

After posting the video, commenters claimed the suspect could potentially be the same man with a long criminal history of peeping, prowling and residential burglary in the Glendale area.

This detail was not confirmed by Burbank police as the investigation remains ongoing.

“The Burbank Police Department is aware of information circulating on social media regarding an incident that occurred at Barnes & Noble Bookstore on August 7, 2023,” authorities said in a statement. “This afternoon, the person believed to be responsible for the act was arrested in the City of Glendale. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.”

Investigators said they are also speaking with other potential victims of the suspect at this time. Anyone with information can call Burbank Police at 818-238-3000.