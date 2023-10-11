A man is being sought after being seen on video ramming an elderly and disabled man with a shopping cart in Santa Ana last month.

The incident occurred Sept. 19 in the 1400 block of West Edinger Avenue as the victim was making his way to the gym in a shopping plaza, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect, who was panhandling, apparently asked the victim for money. After the victim declined and walked away, video shows the suspect following him, pushing a cart into the victim from behind and stealing some of his belongings before running away.

Video provided by the Santa Ana Police Department on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a man ramming a grocery cart into an elderly victim on Sept. 19, 2023.

The victim fell and appeared to have hit his legs against the closed door of the store.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. He is about 5 feet 9 inches, weights around 185 pounds and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said. He also has a tattoo on his outer left forearm.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Garcia at 714-245-8373 or AGarcia3@santa-ana.org.