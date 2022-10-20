A street vendor was struck and killed when two vehicles collided in Palmdale Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and Avenue S, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

One of the vehicles was stopped at a red light when it was hit by another vehicle that was traveling on Avenue S.

The collision sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk where the vendor, who was selling balloons, was standing, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed an assortment of balloons in the street after the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.