A 37-year-old man who killed a teenage boy in a hit-and-run crash in Riverside earlier this year was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison Monday, police said.

Rosendo Morales Caldera was driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck when he struck 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez on March 1 as he rode his bike near the intersection of Main and Poplar streets.

Caldera did not stop and left the severely injured teen to die at the scene, prompting a weekslong search for the driver.

Surveillance video from several nearby businesses helped detectives identify Caldera as the driver of the truck.

Caldera was located and arrested for felony hit and run causing death and violation of parole on March 22 at his home in Riverside.

The victim’s family issued a statement once Caldera was finally taken into custody.

“We are still devastated by the loss of our sweet Javier and we miss him every day. But we are thankful the man who killed him is now in jail and we can slowly begin the healing process,” the family said.