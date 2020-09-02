Man sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting to assault that left victim unconscious in Covina bar bathroom: DA

The Covina Police Department was seeking the man pictured in this surveillance camera image, center, who investigators say attacked another man with a beer mug at a Covina bar on Aug. 17, 2018, fracturing the victim’s skull.

A 42-year-old man admitted to assaulting another man in a Covina bar bathroom in 2018, officials said Wednesday.

Vidal Larios Jr. of Glendale pleaded no contest Tuesday to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and admitted to causing great bodily injury to the victim, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Larious Jr. was immediately sentenced to 11 years in state prison, officials said.

The attack occurred just before midnight on Aug. 17, 2018, at Clancy’s Sports Bar located at 961 N. Azusa Ave., the Covina Police Department said at the time while searching for the attacker.

Larios Jr. and the victim were playing a game of billiards together before the assault, police said. Surveillance cameras captured the victim going into the restroom and being followed by Larios Jr., who was armed with a glass mug.

“The victim was struck in the head and was left unconscious in the men’s restroom,” the police statement from 2018 said. The victim, a 45-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, suffered a “major head injury,” including a fractured skull.

Larios Jr. attacked the victim because he allegedly thought the man had checked his girlfriend out, according to the DA’s Office.

Police said Larios Jr. then left the bar with a woman and drove away.