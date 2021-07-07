Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for stalking, threatening to rape Simi Valley ex-girlfriend

A was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week for stalking a Simi Valley woman and threatening to kidnap and violently rape her, officials said.

Justin Zinman, 32 and of Idaho, represented himself at trial last month and argued that the threats he made were protected speech, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case, said in a news release Wednesday.

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 9, Zinman sent emails and text messages to his ex-girlfriend containing sexually explicit threats, including photographs of a noose and of a female hostage with a bag over her head, the DA’s office said.

On Jan. 11, Zinman drove from Caldwell, Idaho, to Simi Valley, arriving at his ex-girlfriend’s home the following morning with a fixed-blade knife.

After his arrest and conviction, Zinman continued to send the victim’s family threatening letters despite multiple protective orders, admonitions from police officers, and orders from the court, officials said.

The two-week trial ended on June 4, when jurors convicted Zinman of making a criminal threat and stalking, both felonies. He was sentenced on July 2 to 1 1 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Simi Valley Police Department.