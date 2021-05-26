Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing his brother in Camarillo

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office provided this booking photo of Luis Aceves on Aug. 14, 2018.

A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with killing his brother in Camarillo in 2017, officials announced Wednesday.

Last month, Luis Aceves, 65, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and also admitted to the personal use of a knife in the killing of Gilbert Aceves, 55.

The brothers, who lived together in their family home, were involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation on April 6, 2017, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

During the incident, the defendant grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother to death.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in the emergency room, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Luis Aceves was also injured in the attack, but because no one witnessed it, he was not immediately taken into custody.

Detectives then began monitoring Luis Aceves, who moved to Federal Way, Washington months after the stabbing, officials said.

Officials worked with deputies in King County, Washington and eventually gathered enough evidence to indicate that Luis Aceves intentionally hurt his brother, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The case was presented to the DA’s office in August 2018, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Luis Aceves returned to Camarillo for unknown reasons that month and was ultimately taken into custody.