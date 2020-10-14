Man gets 17 years in prison after admitting to robbing residential gardeners at gunpoint in South L.A.: DA’s office

A 38-year-old man pleaded no contest Wednesday to robbing numerous gardeners at gunpoint in 2016, officials said.

Aaron Deon Seymour, of Los Angeles, entered the plea to two felony counts of second-degree robbery and admitted to a 2006 conviction for voluntary manslaughter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Seymour was immediately sentenced to 17 years in state prison.

Between March and May of 2016, Seymour allegedly approached gardeners while they were working in residential areas of South Los Angeles, showed them a handgun and demanded money, police said.

The case involves at least 10 different victims, according to the DA’s Office.

Seymour made off with about $6,000 in cash, along with phones, jewelry and other personal property, prosecutors said.