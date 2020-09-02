Man sentenced to 5 years probation after pleading to assaulting 2 women at CSUN

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to five years probation after pleading no contest to assaulting two women at Cal State University Northridge in 2018, officials announced Wednesday.

One of the incidents was caught on video.

An image from Gasig Kejejian’s video shows the man seen in the footage assaulting her. Police have identified the suspect as Peter Wei.

Peter Wei, of Northridge, pleaded to two felony counts of sexual battery by restraint, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He was immediately sentenced to five years of probation and five years state prison suspended. He was also ordered to complete a year in a residential mental health program, wear a GPS monitoring device for a year and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“The suspended sentence may be imposed if the defendant violates the terms of his probation,” according to a news release from the DA’s office.

During the assaults, which took place on the CSUN campus on Nov. 27 and 28, 2018, Wei grabbed the women and attempted to put them in a chokehold, officials said.

Both victims were able to escape during the attacks.

One of the victims, Gasig Kejejian, said Wei followed her while she was riding her bike to class on Nov. 28. He questioned her, making comments and pulling her hair, she said. Kejejian eventually started filming the encounter when Wei got inside her classroom building.

After saying “I’m trying to make love to you,” Wei choked the victim, and the video shows bystanders trying to stop the assault.

Cal State Northridge Department of Police Services officers arrested Wei, who was not a student at the university, a few minutes after the attack.

He was originally charged with two felony counts of assault to commit a felony (rape, sodomy or oral copulation), one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, and faced more than 13 years in prison.