Man who tortured, killed Gabriel Fernandez among death row inmates who got COVID-19 jobless benefits from California

Left: Isauro Aguirre was sentenced to death in L.A. County Superior Court in 2018. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times); Right: Gabriel Fernandez is shown in a photo posted to Facebook.

San Quentin inmate Scott Peterson, convicted of killing his wife and unborn son, received California unemployment benefits in recent months, according to a group of state and federal prosecutors who have been investigating fraud in the pandemic relief system administered by the state Employment Development Department.

So did convicted serial killer Cary Stayner, who murdered two women and two girls near Yosemite in 1999 and now is jailed, near Peterson, on death row.

Also allegedly approved for an unemployment debit card: Isauro Aguirre, sentenced to death in 2018 for the torture and death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

Nine district attorneys across California and a federal prosecutor on Tuesday made these allegations and called for Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene to stop such unemployment swindling in California jails and prisons.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.