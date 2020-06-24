Man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in Winnetka

A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in her Winnetka apartment in 2016, officials announced Tuesday.

Brian Anthony Gonzalez is seen in a photo released by LAPD on Jan. 18, 2016.

Brian Gonzalez, aka Brian Hammons, 28, was convicted in February on two counts of murder with special circumstance allegations of murder during a kidnapping and multiple murders, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also found true that Gonzalez used a handgun in the crime.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 17, 2016, when Gonzalez confronted his former girlfriend, Emily Fox, 22, and her boyfriend, Jerrad Scott, 24, in the hallway of her apartment building.

While Scott tried to escape, Fox called 911, officials said.

Gonzalez eventually caught up to Scott, brought him back at gunpoint to where Fox was and fatally shot both of them, evidence presented in the trial showed.

He was arrested two days later somewhere outside the city of Los Angeles.

Fox was a student at Cal State Northridge and planned to study law, a neighbor told KTLA at the time.

Scott was a resident of La Mesa in San Diego County and left behind an infant son, a friend said.