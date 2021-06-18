Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Huntington Beach mom who had restraining order against him

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for beating and strangling his ex-girlfriend to death in 2016, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Jason Joseph Becher, of Anaheim, was convicted last month of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of lying in wait in the death of 50-year-old Marylou Sarkissian.

The mother of three had a restraining order against Becher at the time she was killed.

Becher had pleaded not guilty in the case in 2018. During the trial, his defense attorney acknowledged that his client killed Sarkissian, but he argued the killing wasn’t planned and resulted from rage, and therefore he should be convicted of a lesser charge, the Associated Press reported.

The incident occurred on Dec. 1, 2016, when Becher went to Sarkissian’s home after he had gone out with an acquaintance. Becher beat and strangled the victim to death before leaving the home early the next morning.

That afternoon, someone asked the Huntington Police Department to do a welfare check on Sarkissian.

Her teenage son answered the door and told police he got home around noon and called for his mother, but didn’t think she was there, according to a Huntington Beach police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

He led them to his mother’s room and screamed when he saw her lying on the floor of the shower.

The victim was badly bruised, her face was beaten and she was lying in a pool of blood, according to the police report.

Becher was arrested the next day in Grants Pass, Oregon, officials said.

Sarkissian had obtained a restraining order against Becher and had installed a security system at her home a day before she died, according to documents filed in Orange County Superior Court.

A man, who authorities identified as Becher, was caught on security footage wearing gloves, carrying a garbage bag and had blood smeared on his forehead. He was apparently heard in the video saying, “So you got a new surveillance system; how’d that work out for you?” the police report states.