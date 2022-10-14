This undated mugshot of Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, was provided by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021.

The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura Pier Boardwalk in August 2021 when Estrada approached her and bashed her in the face and head with a metal pole.

The woman suffered serious injuries and is still coping with permanent nerve damage, authorities say.

“This was a violent, vicious, and unprovoked attack on an innocent community member,” said

Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara. “His actions require substantial punishment and accountability.”

Estrada pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm along with special allegations for his previous felonies.