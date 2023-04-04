A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for lewd acts on a child in Ventura County on Monday.

Raymond Giral, 55, from Parker, Colorado was convicted by a Ventura County jury of four counts of a lewd act upon a child.

Giral had sexual contact with an underage victim at multiple locations throughout Ventura County between 2007 and 2012, officials said.

Giral’s convictions include “aggravating circumstances that the victim was particularly vulnerable and that Giral took advantage of a position of trust,” court documents said. “The jury also found true the special allegation that Giral had substantial sexual conduct with the victim.”

The victim came forward in 2018 after learning Giral had been arrested for a separate sex crime in Colorado.

Giral is currently serving an eight-year prison term in Colorado when he was convicted by the Ventura County DA’s office.

“I am proud of the victim for having the courage to confront her abuser and tell her story at trial,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Moreno, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit who prosecuted the case. “Today’s sentence demonstrates that child sexual abusers will not go unpunished in Ventura County.”