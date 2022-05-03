An investigation is underway after a man was set on fire at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop early Monday morning.

Police received a call reporting that a suspect was setting a person on fire on Flower Street at about 1 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from burns and transported him to a local hospital.

The unidentified victim was listed in stable condition, Lomeli said.

Video from the scene showed charred items still on the sidewalk in front of the Flower Street and West Olympic Boulevard bus stop hours after the incident.

No further details about the victim were immediately available.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was described only as a female adult.