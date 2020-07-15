Man sets Carson home ablaze, killing wife, injuring son in ‘botched murder-suicide’: Officials

A man was critically injured early Tuesday after allegedly setting his Carson home on fire, killing his wife and injuring one of his two sons in what authorities called a “botched murder-suicide.”

The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in a residence along the 1000 block of Renton Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Carson deputies responded to a house fire with four people inside.

An investigation revealed that one of the victims saw his father set the house on fire using a can of gasoline, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The son then alerted the rest of the family, and everyone was able to get out of the house.

A 66-year-old woman, the suspect’s wife, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, officials said. She has not been identified.

Her 36-year-old son was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while her 39-year-old son was not injured in the fire.

The 59-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, is in serious condition at a hospital. Authorities did not elaborate on his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities did not release a possible motive, nor did they elaborate what led to the house being set on fire.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.