The LAPD released this photo of a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Sept. 17, 2022.

A man sexually assaulted a woman as she was taking a morning walk in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday, and the Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of the assailant in hopes the public can help identify him.

The attack took place near Bronson Avenue and Hollyridge Drive at about 6 a.m., when the man tried to remove the woman’s clothing before she fought him off, the LAPD said in a news release.

The man, who then ran away, is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has curly blond hair and blue eyes, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.