Raymond Miramontes in a booking photo from the Santa Ana Police Department. Denny’s restaurant in a photo from Google Earrth.

A man was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child at a Denny’s in Santa Ana on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Raymond Miramontes by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police responded to a disturbance at a Denny’s restaurant located at 2530 S. Bristol Street around 12 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered Miramontes was refusing to pay for his food while also falling asleep in a booth, arrest documents said.

While investigating, a female customer told police that Miramontes had just sexually assaulted her young son in the men’s restroom.

The child told police that while he was inside the restroom, the suspect entered and sexually assaulted him.

Miramontes was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on various sex assault charges. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims of Miramontes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Pacheco at 714-245-8352 or email apacheco@santa-ana.org. The public can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS