Man shoots at car after argument outside VONS store in Ventura: Police

A VONS store in the 5600 block of Telephone Road in Ventura is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

After an argument at a VONS center in Ventura, a man chased a person and shot at their vehicle as they fled the parking lot Friday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots outside the store in the in the 5600 block of Telephone Road about 9:15 a.m. and found that there had been a shooting in the parking lot and both people involved had left the area, the Ventura Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were uncertain if there were any injuries as a result of the shooting, the department said.

An investigation found that 26-year-old Fred Manning of Georgia was arguing with an unknown person at the store.

“The unidentified victim fled the dispute at a high rate of speed in the vehicle. Manning was chasing the fleeing car on foot, shooting in the vehicle’s direction as it drove away,” police said.

After firing the handgun, Manning got into light-colored Volkswagen Jetta with out of state Georgia plates and fled the scene, according to authorities.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputy later found Manning driving southbound on the 101 Freeway and arrested him on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Police found a loaded firearm with an extended magazine in his car, the department said.

While Manning has had no prior arrests in Ventura County, he has an “extensive” out-of-state criminal history involving violence and narcotics, according to Ventura police.

He was booked into a Ventura County jail with bail set at $500,000, according to county inmate records.