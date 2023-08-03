A man was fatally stabbed on a Metro Green Line train in Hawthorne Wednesday evening, but not before shooting his alleged assailant in the chest.

The unidentified victim, a man believed to be in his early to mid 20s, died at a local hospital after deputies found him “suffering from apparent stab wounds to the upper torso” on a train at the Crenshaw Station at about 7:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The station at 11902 S. Crenshaw Blvd. is on one of Los Angeles Metro’s suggested public transit routes to Taylor Swift’s upcoming shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The victim’s assailant, a man in his mid to late 30s, was taken into custody and “transported to a local hospital for apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the release said.

The deadly incident began as a “physical altercation,” officials said.

“During the incident, the victim produced a handgun as the suspect began to stab him,” deputies said.

There are no additional suspects sought, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.