Man shot and killed after argument at baby shower in Hawthorne

A man was shot and killed after an argument broke out at a backyard party in Hawthorne late Monday night, officials said.

A group of about 20 people were gathered for a baby shower at the home on the 3900 block of W. 118th Street when the gunfire erupted around 11:50 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Two men got into a verbal argument that got heated, and a 25-year-old man ended up getting shot multiple times in his upper torso, the lieutenant said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman was described as being a man in his 20s who was i nvited to the party by friends.

It’s unclear how the two knew each other or what prompted the argument.

Video from the scene showed police cruisers surrounding a home on 118th Street that was blocked off with police tape.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500