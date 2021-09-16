Man shot and killed at Metro station in downtown L.A. area

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on a Metro Blue Line station in the downtown Los Angeles area late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, police got a call about a shooting in the 1900 block of Long Beach Avenue.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the Metro station’s platform. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Evidence suggests that the victim was a passenger and was possibly getting off the train when he was shot, LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told KTLA Thursday.

Authorities have not identified the man, only describing him as being 25 to 30 years of age.

It’s unclear who shot the young man.

“There are cameras, both on the platform and on the train itself, which I think will help to shed some light on this investigation and tell us exactly what happened,” Rabbett said.

LAPD did not have a suspect description available and were still looking into what motivated the shooting.

“At this point, our investigators are looking at video and talking to witnesses who were on the train,” the lieutenant said.

Video from the scene showed police tape blocking the platform where a train was seen stopped early Thursday morning. Police could be seen surrounding the station.

The Metro Blue Line was shut down for hours while investigators probed the crime scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Calzadillas or Detective Ruiz at 213-486-8700 or via email at 41335@lapd.online .