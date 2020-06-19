Man shot and killed by deputies near Gardena was 18-year-old security guard protecting shop from taggers, witnesses say

The man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies near Gardena Thursday was an 18-year-old security guard hired to protect a shop from taggers, family and witnesses told KTLA.

Deputies from the Compton sheriff’s station saw the man, identified by family as Andres Guardado, shortly before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, an unincorporated area near West Compton.

“The suspect looked toward the deputies and produced a firearm then proceeded to run south bound between two businesses,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday. It’s unclear what he was suspected of.

The deputies then followed the young man on foot and at least one ended up shooting at him, though it’s unclear what prompted the use of force.

“At the conclusion, the deputies contacted the suspect and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the department said, without elaborating.

Guardado’s torso was struck by gunfire and he died at the scene, where a handgun was recovered, authorities said.

The fatal shooting resulted in a face-off between deputies and a small group that gathered at the scene Thursday.

Separated by police tape, deputies could be seen shoving people away, including a man carrying a child, video showed.

The Sheriff’s Department said it’s continuing the investigation into the deputy shooting and no further details were available.

The sheriff’s Compton station has recently faced backlash from city leaders after deputies were seen hitting a 24-year-old black man in a violent arrest on May 31.

Compton City Attorney Damon Brown said the city sent a letter to the Sheriff’s Department, demanding that it remove the involved deputies from the Compton station and replace them with “officers who would treat our residents with self respect and dignity that they deserve.”

Thursday’s shooting comes after weeks of massive protests throughout the county decrying police brutality against people of color in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis.

