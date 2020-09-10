Man shot and killed by deputies serving search warrant in Compton

Deputies shot and killed a man who they say opened fire while they were serving a search warrant at a Compton home early Thursday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 5:35 a.m. in the 500 block of South Bradfield Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

“When they attempted to serve the search warrant, they came under fire immediately from the suspect who was a subject of the of the search warrant, and there was exchange of gunfire —actually there was multiple exchanges of gunfire,” L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference. “The suspect attempted to set fire to the garage and get rid of the evidence.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The department did not release his name.

No deputies were injured in the incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials did not provide information on why the warrant was being served at the location or what the man was initially suspected of.

The deputies serving the warrant are detectives in Operation Safe Streets Bureau, which “provides Gang Suppression and Investigation support to the jurisdictions served by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” according to the department’s website.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.