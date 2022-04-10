A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Covina Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of East Arrow Highway, but details around what happened leading up to the shooting were not made available.

LASD homicide detectives were called in to assist the Covina Police Department with the investigation.

The sheriff’s department said no officers were injured during the incident. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“ Whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, and a person is struck by gunfire, multiple independent investigations immediately begin at the scene. These include separate investigations by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Authorities did not release the identity of the man killed or the deputy that was involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.