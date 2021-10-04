Man shot and killed in East Los Angeles

Sheriff’s officials respond to a shooting death in East Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2021. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in East Los Angeles late Sunday night, officials said.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Gage Avenue after getting reports of a gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man, about 40 years of age, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro told KTLA.

Paramedics arrived and rendered aid to the gunshot victim, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to the lieutenant. Officials have not released the man’s name.

“At this time, we’re canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses, looking for any kind of video surveillance,” Calderaro said Monday morning.

It’s unclear who opened fire or what led up the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.