Man shot and killed in Riverside with baby in the car: police

A man was shot and killed with a baby in the car with him on Sept. 19, 2021. (KTLA)

A man was shot and killed Sunday near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street in Riverside, according to the Riverside Police Department, and a young child was in the car with him during the attack.

The shooting, which occurred in the 10000 block of Arlington Avenue, took place at about 11:20 a.m., according to Officer Ryan Railsback of the RPD.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

A child, whom police described as an infant or toddler, was in the victim’s car when the shooting occurred.

That child is now with family members, Railsback said, adding that police believe the shooter or shooters were in a separate vehicle.

“Right now we do believe suspects were inside the vehicle when they shot at the victim. No one else was inside the car with the victim. Just the baby,” Railsback said.

Police have no information about the person or people involved with the shooting, nor the vehicle they were driving, though security footage from the area is being reviewed.