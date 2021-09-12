Man shot and killed in San Fernando Valley Saturday night

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in his Canoga Park apartment Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of Vassar Avenue at 8:45 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a Filipino man who had been shot twice.

The LAPD is not yet revealing the man’s identity, pending notification of next of kin.

Police have no descriptions of the shooter or shooters, and anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).