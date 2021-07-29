Man shot and killed in unincorporated South L.A. area

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in a file photo on the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page.

A man died Thursday after he was shot in the 11400 block of Vermont Avenue in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where “he succumbed to his wounds a short time later,” the department said in a release.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.