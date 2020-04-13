Man shot and killed in West Puente Valley

The intersection of Giordano Street and Glenshaw Drive in the West Puente Valley area of the San Gabriel Valley is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed late Saturday night in the West Puente Valley area of the San Gabriel Valley, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before midnight at the intersection of Giordano Street and Glenshaw Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies responded to find a man down, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. The young man was later identified as Alfredo Reyes of La Puente by the L.A. County coroner’s office.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the killing.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.