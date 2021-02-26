Man shot and killed near downtown L.A. taco truck

Police are searching for two suspects who shot and killed a young man outside a taco truck in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The victim, believed to be between 25 to 30 years old, was standing on the sidewalk near the taco vendor when two people approached and at least one opened fire about 12:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Eighth Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two then fled on foot, leaving the man wounded.

Police responded to the scene and quickly started administering CPR. Video showed an officer doing chest compressions on the victim before paramedics even arrived.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the victim.

“We’re trying to figure the motive out; talking to witnesses, reviewing that video,” LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told KTLA. “We do not know what led up to this shooting and I want investigators to review that video to confirm what the suspects look like.”

Police have not yet released any suspect descriptions.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.