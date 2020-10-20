Man shot, another struck with gun during Glendale robbery: Police

Two men were assaulted during a robbery in Glendale Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Broadview Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, and another who had been struck in the head with a gun, Glendale police said in a news release.

Both victims were treated and were reported in stable condition.

The assailant or assailants left the scene before police arrived and remain outstanding, police said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victims appeared to have been specifically targeted for a robbery,” authorities said without elaborating.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.