A man in his 20s was shot at the Alameda Swap Meet in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles on Monday.

The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was shot at about 1:40 p.m. at the Swap Meet, located at 4501 S. Alameda St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, according to the LAPD. His current condition is unknown.

The suspected shooters are thought to be a man and a woman.

No motive for the shooting has been disclosed.

Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.