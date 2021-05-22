Man shot by Baldwin Park police after pointing gun at officers during traffic stop: Officials

An investigation is underway after a man was shot by police in Baldwin Park after he pointed a gun at officers during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said.

The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m., when officers tried to stop a vehicle along the 4700 block of Phelan Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department with the investigation.

During the traffic stop, one of the passengers exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the officers, “at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspect, who has only been described as a man in his 20s, was struck by gunfire several times in the lower torso, officials said.

He was then taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

Officials said the suspect’s handgun was later recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit lacrimestoppers.org.