Man shot by deputies in Lancaster

The 600 block of West Avenue H12 in Lancaster is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was shot and injured by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Lancaster early Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred about 5:25 a.m. along the 600 block of West Avenue H12.

The man was shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a sheriff’s news release.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or how many deputies were involved, but none were injured.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives responded to the scene for an investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.