Man shot by deputies in Lancaster

The 1700 block of West Avenue K in Lancaster, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man was shot and wounded during a confrontation with deputies in Lancaster on Friday evening, officials said.

Few details were initially available regarding the shooting, which took place just before 7:50 p.m. in a commercial neighborhood in the 1700 block of West Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, described only as a man, was taken to a hospital, Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further information was available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

The investigation is being spearheaded by detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.