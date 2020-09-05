Man shot by deputies in Lucerne Valley mobile home park after opening fire: SBSD

Deputies shot a man at the Moss Mobile Manor RV Park in Lucerne Valley on Sept. 4, 2020. (KTLA)

Deputies shot a man in Lucerne Valley Friday morning after he opened fire at a mobile home park, officials said.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots being fired at Moss Mobile Manor & RV Park located at 38338 Old Woman Springs Road, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jodi Miller.

A man continued to fire a weapon as deputies arrived on the scene, Miller said in a written statement.

The department’s aviation unit arrived over the scene and assisted deputies on the ground as they looked for the man.

He was hiding in an area of the park with abandoned cars and trailers, officials said.

Deputies in the aircraft and on the ground made announcements on loudspeakers in an effort to get the man to surrender peacefully, according to Miller. But the man continued to ignore their commands, she said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies shot and struck the man, officials said. He was transported to a local hospital, and information on his condition was not available as of 7:30 p.m.

Residents in the area were evacuated. One person received a minor injury from the man’s gunfire, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.