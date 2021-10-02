Man shot by LAPD near Hollywood and Highland

A man with a knife was shot by police in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, said LAPD spokesperson Anibal Lopez.

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed, and she identified her assailant as a man in his 30s who was armed with a knife, police said on Twitter.

When officers found the man, they ordered him to drop the knife, but he refused to comply, police said.

The man then began to approach the officers, who at first used “several beanbag rounds” to try to stop him before at least one officer opened fire, police added.

While additional details of the incident were not immediately available, the LAPD said two people were involved and one of them was transported to a local hospital. Neither of their conditions was immediately known.

