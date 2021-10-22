Man shot by police in Azusa: LASD

A man was shot by the Azusa Police Department on Friday, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Department announced.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Azusa Avenue, and the man, whom police did not name, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man’s condition is unknown, and no further details were available.

Video from the scene shows a heavily damaged vehicle that appears to have fallen into a drainage canal, though police have not yet released what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.