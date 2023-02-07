Roads near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue were closed while authorities investigated a police shooting on Feb. 7, 2023 (KTLA)

Several roads are closed as authorities investigate a police shooting in Van Nuys.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue at around 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

An ambulance was requested for the man, who was described as a 40-year-old male, who was breathing and conscious after being shot.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

People are urged to avoid the area around Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue as “the area will be impacted for several hours for this investigation,” LAPD said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.