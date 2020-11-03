Man shot by resident after allegedly trying to break into Redlands apartment

A man was shot by a resident after he allegedly tried to break into a Redlands apartment Monday and was subsequently arrested, officials said.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pine Avenue, according to the Redlands Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired at the apartment complex, as well as a separate call from a woman reporting that her fiancé had shot one of her family members, police said.

By the time authorities arrived, the person who had been shot had already left the scene, but officers later received word the the injured intruder had been admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The suspect, Antoine Louis Brown, 31, of Fontana, was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was released from the hospital.

The apartment resident told police that he had shot Brown in self defense as the suspect tried to force his way into the apartment “following a verbal confrontation with family members,” officials said without elaborating. Brown was allegedly carrying a gun and making threats at the time.

Police recovered the gun allegedly owned by Brown, and they also found the gun used by the resident, which was determined to be stolen out of Las Vegas, officials said.

Brown was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was later released on bail.

“The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office will review the entire case to determine if any charges are warranted against the person who shot the intruder,” police said.