Man shot dead in broad daylight in Willowbrook; homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Willowbrook on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East 135th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the area for a call about assault with a deadly weapon and a gunshot victim.

They found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, officials said.

The driver’s side window and a back passenger side window of the vehicle was shattered after being riddled with bullets, video from the scene showed.

The victim, who was only identified as being 41 years old, died at the scene.

Related Content Police, family seek help in solving shooting that left 2 teens dead in Willowbrook

Investigators remained at the scene in the 3 p.m. hour searching for evidence and possible witnesses.

Officials did not have any information on a possible shooter or shooters.

The Willowbrook neighborhood has seen its share of violence in recent weeks.

Edward Gray, 34, was also fatally shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car on Oct. 22.

And on Oct. 15, two teens were shot and killed while in a car on their way to visit a friend.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.