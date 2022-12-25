A man in his 20s was found shot to death in his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening.

The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Officers found that the man had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper torso, and he was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.