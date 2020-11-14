Man shot dead in residential area in Pasadena; homicide detectives search for suspect

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Pasadena on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Parke Street, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Deputies responded to the area after receiving severals calls of gunshots fired.

They found the victim on the sidewalk, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was walking along the south sidewalk on Parke Street when the suspect or suspects fired several shots at the victim, police said, adding the victim attempted to run but had collapsed due to his injuries.

The victim, who was only identified as a 29-year-old man residing in Pasadena, died at the scene.

Investigators are searching for evidence and possible witnesses, and they are following up with any leads.

Officials did not have any information on a possible shooter or shooters, and the motive remains unknown, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is asked to call the call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.