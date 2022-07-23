A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an argument with another man in Van Nuys on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 6800 block of Peach Avenue, said Officer Cruz.

The man who was shot, only described as being in his 40s, was in an argument with another man when that other man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, then fled on foot, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition, by the Los Angeles Fire Department.