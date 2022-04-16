An attempted robbery in West Hollywood ended Saturday morning with a shooting.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood.

Police say a man was walking in the area when he was approached by another man who attempted to rob him.

During some sort altercation, the attacker brandished a gun and shot a man at the scene. Multiple shots were fired, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene and is currently wanted by police.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was seriously injured in the shooting. He was transported to the hospital where he was most recently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting suspect is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department tip line at 1-877-527-3247.