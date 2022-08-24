A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car with another person when a man walked up with a gun and demanded the vehicle.

The victim, a man in his 20s, did not comply and was shot, police said.

He drove a short distance and called 911, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect remained at large Wednesday.