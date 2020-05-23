Man shot during funeral at Cypress cemetery; gunman at large

A gunman escaped after shooting a fellow funeral attendee at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Cypress Friday afternoon, police said.

Police were alerted to the gunfire in the Lincoln Avenue cemetery around 3:30 p.m., Cypress police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred during a funeral service, and it appears everyone knew each other “at least on some level,” Sgt. Greg Faessel told KTLA.

A fight broke out during the service, and one man wound up shooting the other, Faessel said.

Responding officers found the 28-year-old victim suffering from wounds to his torso and hand. He was hospitalized but expected to survive, officials said.

The suspect had run from the scene, and police say they searched the large cemetery thoroughly but were unable to find him.

Detectives are continuing to search for the gunman. However, they believe the shooting was isolated and that the suspect does not present an ongoing public threat.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Cypress police investigators at 714-229-6631, or submit a tip anonymously via 855-847-6227.

