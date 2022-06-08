A teen is in custody and another is being sought after a man was shot during a carjacking in Santa Clarita Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway.

Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The victim’s vehicle was found about a half-mile from the incident after the suspect crashed into an embankment, officials said.

Authorities detained one suspect, described as a juvenile, while another remains at large.

No further details about the incident have been released.