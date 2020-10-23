Man shot during struggle with officer outside San Bernardino liquor store

An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a man multiple times during a struggle outside a San Bernardino liquor store Thursday night.

The event took place about 11:30 p.m. outside King Tut Liquor in the 200 block of East Baseline Street and was captured on cellphone video.

The video acquired by KTLA begins with the officer and suspect engaged in a physical confrontation.

The man is then wrestled to the ground, where he appears to take something out of his waistband.

Seconds later, the man begins to get up although the officer is still clinging to his back.

The officer then lets go of the man, pulls out his service weapon and fires multiple rounds.

The condition of the man after the shooting was unknown.

It was unclear what initially led to the altercation.